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Dr David E. Martin, PhD, "We have been had and we have fallen for arguing over their cover story."
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1161 views • November 07, 2021
David Martin, PhD, spoke at the WAPF Wise Traditions Conference 2021 November 5, 2021 - WEAPONIZATION OF CORONAVIRUS: WHEN NATURE IS CONSCRIPTED TO HARM.
This presentation is an absolute "must-see." It will rock your world. Find out who the real criminals are who are knowingly harming and killing, and now targeting children.
Please share this video with everyone you know as soon as possible!
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This presentation is an absolute "must-see." It will rock your world. Find out who the real criminals are who are knowingly harming and killing, and now targeting children.
Please share this video with everyone you know as soon as possible!
****************************
Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Please share our NEW Vaccine Regret link with your loved ones/colleagues/health care providers - everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
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