Does your Soul belong to the Demiurge? "On the Origin of the World" - A Gnostic Gospel

MorgueOfficial "The REAL Reason God is TRAPPING SOULS on Earth | BANNED by the Church | On the Origin of the World"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p99ATEYkj_I





ON THE ORIGIN OF THE WORLD is a Gnostic work dealing with creation and the end time. It was found among the texts in the Nag Hammadi library, immediately following THE REALITY OF THE RULERS. There are many parallels between the two texts.The work is untitled; modern scholars call it “On the Origin of the World” based on its contents. It may have been written in Alexandria near the end of the third century, based on its combination of Jewish, Manichaean, Christian, Greek, and Egyptian ideas. The unknown author's audience appears to be outsiders who are unfamiliar with the Gnostic view of how the world came into being. The contents provide an alternate interpretation of Genesis, in which the dark ruler Yaldabaoth created heaven and earth, and a wise instructor opened the minds of Adam and Eve to the truth when they ate from the Tree of Knowledge.





Wikipedia: http://tinyurl.com/3mcwtjrw

http://gnosis.org/naghamm/origin.html





⇀ Facebook: facebook.com/MorgueOfficial/

⇀ Instagram: instagram.com/MorgueOfficial/

⇀ Twitter: twitter.com/MorgueOfficial





FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24





TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b





Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm