Elizabeth 2 Go Ripple Effect

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Elizabeth 2 was crowned by fraud, and has been acting un-Lawfully ever since.
In the binding contract she signed to officially become the "queen" of Britain, she promised NOT to legislate herself, or allow others to do so. This of course she has failed to uphold in a massive way, having given royal assent to over 3,400 acts of parliament so far.
She has also breached that contract in many, many other ways as well.
Because of video, audio, and written evidence compiled by Muad'Dib, there is absolute NO refutation to the FACT that Elizabeth did indeed make this binding contract, and what the terms are for that contract. This video shows only excerpted bits and pieces of that evidence.
The very FIRST time she did anything in breach of that contract, as with any other contract that is broken, either the terms of agreement change (if that's how it's written), or in the case, the contract is immediately voided.
Since Elizabeth has broken her contract with the British people, she is no longer the rightful queen of Britain (if she ever was...), which means she has absolutely no authority or power to bring legislated charges against ANYONE.
This very powerful information can be used to challenge the jurisdiction of ANY court in the commonwealth, by directly challenging the authority of Elizabeth herself (or "Regina" in the courts), and the information is so thoroughly documented, that no one can argue against it and win, because it is just so simple and straight-forward.
In ANY and ALL legislated "offenses" (like traffic fines, income/poll/council taxes, or other victimless "offenses")---this information can be used to have any charges dropped.
It MUST be used by everyone all over Britain if we are ever going to be free from legislated tyranny.
Please study the information, and USE it for your benefit, and the benefit of everyone else.
For more information goto: http://jahtruth.net/britmon.htm
Long Live The Fighters.
http://JforJustice.co.uk
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oNnyctcE4eQ
artoo42 Channel