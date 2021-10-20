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FRAUDULENT HISTORY: PAST RESET, TARTARIAN EMPIRE, FAKE MIDDLE AGES, COMPRESSED TIMELINES (2OF2)
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87 views • October 20, 2021
Updated 10-11-21: Access solution resource document at https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/
Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack protects you from getting sick (a weapon to protect you from the "vaccine" weapon): https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0
Historians and researchers, James Elder and Scott Jergsen, join the program to discuss their research into our hidden past. They show the latest evidence about the Tartarian Empire and the new theories that our historical timelines have been fabricated. This is a mind blowing interview into many aspects of our history that has been hidden and erased from our memories. Scott and James will have a website and show focusing on hidden history and Tartaria soon. Keep an eye out!
See more Tartarian research at Anatoly Fomenko's website https://chronologia.org - Check it out and think for yourself.
Goto https://godsharvest.co/ to save over $100 on a months supply of the world's most nutritious organic bioavailable superfoods. Food your body was meant to have!
Email [email protected] - "Tell him Sarah Sent You" and get the lowest prices in the country on silver/gold guaranteed.
See exclusives on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform - also get free eBooks & coupons)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe
Learn more about C60 Complete at https://www.c60complete.com/swestall-c60complete - be sure to use the latest coupons. Members of Ebener save 10%.
Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe
Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack protects you from getting sick (a weapon to protect you from the "vaccine" weapon): https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0
Historians and researchers, James Elder and Scott Jergsen, join the program to discuss their research into our hidden past. They show the latest evidence about the Tartarian Empire and the new theories that our historical timelines have been fabricated. This is a mind blowing interview into many aspects of our history that has been hidden and erased from our memories. Scott and James will have a website and show focusing on hidden history and Tartaria soon. Keep an eye out!
See more Tartarian research at Anatoly Fomenko's website https://chronologia.org - Check it out and think for yourself.
Goto https://godsharvest.co/ to save over $100 on a months supply of the world's most nutritious organic bioavailable superfoods. Food your body was meant to have!
Email [email protected] - "Tell him Sarah Sent You" and get the lowest prices in the country on silver/gold guaranteed.
See exclusives on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform - also get free eBooks & coupons)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe
Learn more about C60 Complete at https://www.c60complete.com/swestall-c60complete - be sure to use the latest coupons. Members of Ebener save 10%.
Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe
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