Yuval Noah Harari | "What Happened When Our Species Homo Sapiens Encountered Neanderthals? Now We Know That Sapiens and Neanderthals Interbred. All of Us Are Partly Neanderthal." - Yuval Noah Harari (Klaus Schwab Lead Advisor)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.