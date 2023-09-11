Create New Account
THIS New Science Discovery Is NOT Being Talked About - Quantum Entanglement Forms Yin-Yang Symbol!
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
156 Subscribers
Published a day ago

I came across this several times in my feed and research, but nowhere mainstream. Let me know in the comments, your thoughts and suggestions about this finding. What does it tell us? What does it mean? What can it lead to? My detailed seminar on Taoism: https://youtu.be/8Y9flNdmWfI #science #sciencediscovery #sciencefacts #scienceandtechnology #scienceexperiment #scienceproject #scienceexperiments #yinyang #tao #taoism #taoist #yin #yang #ancientwisdom #scientific #quantumphysics

science energy quantum theory physics entanglement yinyang

