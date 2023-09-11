THIS New Science Discovery Is NOT Being Talked About - Quantum Entanglement Forms Yin-Yang Symbol!

I came across this several times in my feed and research, but nowhere mainstream. Let me know in the comments, your thoughts and suggestions about this finding. What does it tell us? What does it mean? What can it lead to?
My detailed seminar on Taoism: https://youtu.be/8Y9flNdmWfI
#science #sciencediscovery #sciencefacts #scienceandtechnology #scienceexperiment #scienceproject #scienceexperiments #yinyang #tao #taoism #taoist #yin #yang #ancientwisdom #scientific #quantumphysics
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.