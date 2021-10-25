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A Bioforming Pandemic (2nd of 5) - H7N9 Surges During Second Wave - Severe Threat to Humans
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23 views • October 25, 2021
- Review of the surging cases of H7N9
- Connection with Chinese Lunar New Year and spread of disease
- First wave in northern China
- Second wave of outbreak in Southern China
- Second wave less fatal: balance between transmissibility and lethality
- Severe threat to humans
- Warnings of coinfection
Find series "playlist" with this direct link:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#bioform
Our 22 part series from 2012 shows how the current pandemic had a trial run. We saw this coming and watched and reported on the big setup as it was happening.
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2012/09/series-links-bioforming-pandemic.html
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
- Connection with Chinese Lunar New Year and spread of disease
- First wave in northern China
- Second wave of outbreak in Southern China
- Second wave less fatal: balance between transmissibility and lethality
- Severe threat to humans
- Warnings of coinfection
Find series "playlist" with this direct link:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#bioform
Our 22 part series from 2012 shows how the current pandemic had a trial run. We saw this coming and watched and reported on the big setup as it was happening.
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2012/09/series-links-bioforming-pandemic.html
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
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