Redox state of the cell can determine wether it's going to commit suicide wether it's going to be healthy. depending on the redox of the cell, it will tell turn on this pathway that GOD made a master antioxidant gene that when your cells are damaged, it turns on an entire healing pathway.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.