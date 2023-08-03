Niger protesters massing for pro-coup demonstration
People have been gathering at a square in central Niamey, the capital of Niger, to show their support for last week's military coup.
On the anniversary of the country's independence a coalition of civil society organisations called for people to turn up to denounce the sanctions imposed by the West African regional bloc, Ecowas.
A sizeable crowd of mostly young men has shown up at independence square. They already started the pro-coup manifestation, waving Niger and Russian flags, denounce ECOWAS and France.
