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PCR TEST IS USED TO BIOLOGICALLY CHANGE PEOPLE WHO TAKE IT ACCORDING TO CELESTE SOLUMN
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602 views • November 11, 2021
AS IT WAS IN THE DAYS OF NOAH: Who or what is an Archon? What is "The Genesis Six Experiment?" Who were the Nephilim? How did they return both before and after the Flood? What differentiates the days of Noah from the days of Jared? Were there female Nephilim? Could the giants reproduce? Why should we be concerned about the act of mixing animal and human DNA? Why did Jesus say the Last Days would be like the days of Noah?
MIXING CLAY WITH IRON: And whereas thou sawest iron mixed with miry clay, they shall mingle themselves with the seed of men: but they shall not cleave one to another, even as iron is not mixed with clay.
MIXING CLAY WITH IRON: And whereas thou sawest iron mixed with miry clay, they shall mingle themselves with the seed of men: but they shall not cleave one to another, even as iron is not mixed with clay.
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