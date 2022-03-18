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LEAK FROM HONG KONG: Programmed by a robot 2 - NEW WORLD ORDER
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150 views • March 18, 2022
Reminds me of the scene of the New World Order everyone wearing face shields in The Blueprint, Ickonic >> https://www.brighteon.com/4e05e19a-627b-4536-b7d0-3c6d82109e84
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Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/kwn4GxX6fqFp/
Dunno where this comes from. Robot is NEC and speaks Cantonese.
The robot is asking the dude to sit down and sit properly.
Do you want this kind of future for you and your kids? WEF
stopworldcontrol.com
plandemicseries.com
planetlockdownfilm.com
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/kwn4GxX6fqFp/
Dunno where this comes from. Robot is NEC and speaks Cantonese.
The robot is asking the dude to sit down and sit properly.
Do you want this kind of future for you and your kids? WEF
stopworldcontrol.com
plandemicseries.com
planetlockdownfilm.com
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