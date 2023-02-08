Create New Account
"CAUSE UNKNOWN" The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 and 2022 - Ed Dowd
Scriptural Scrutiny
Published a day ago

CHECK IT OUT HERE --> https://www.amazon.com/Cause-Epidemic-Sudden-Childrens-Defense/dp/1510776397/

This is one of the most powerful books published recently. It is eye-catching, with headlines, photos, and graphs. Its message is urgent and it is thoroughly documented so you can check every fact for yourself. And it is a quick and understandable read. Check out the author's exceptional credentials at the link. You can check it out free by using the "Look Inside" function on Amazon. The hardback is worth the price, but you can get the kindle version for only $2.99. This is not a link I profit from. I just want you to take a look. https://www.amazon.com/Cause-Epidemic.../dp/1510776397/

edwarddowddiedsuddenlycauseunknown

