Maria Zeee - Epstein's Link to Transhumanism: How Far Have They Come?

Daily Pulse Ep 201 | The recently released files reveal that Epstein was a key person advancing the Transhumanist agenda, but this didn't end with Epstein. In fact, that very agenda is accelerating rapidly. Dr. Ana Mihalcea joins us to discuss alarming advancements into the ways in which they are already deploying synthetic biology to control us.