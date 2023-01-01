🌇 Life in the Sim w/ Sol Luckman & Simplicity Revealed—Two Errants Deconstructing the Construct

🧨 PLEASE SUBSCRIBE HERE: https://www.youtube.com/user/CrowRising

╔═╦╗╔╦╗╔═╦═╦╦╦╦╗╔═╗

║╚╣║║║╚╣╚╣╔╣╔╣║╚╣═╣

╠╗║╚╝║║╠╗║╚╣║║║║║═╣

╚═╩══╩═╩═╩═╩╝╚╩═╩═╝

👉 Check out Julia’s channel: https://www.youtube.com/@simplicityrevealed1

☄️ Enjoy These Additional Resources Exploring Simulation Theory & the Archaix Research ...

💥 Playing in the MAGIC: How to Manifest Whatever You Desire in the Simulation https://solluckman.substack.com/p/playing-in-the-magic-how-to-manifest

💥 Trigger Alert: There’s ABUNDANT Evidence Supporting Simulation Theory & the Phoenix Phenomenon https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fLLGSxMS3Vg&t=3s&ab_channel=CrowRising

💥 Is the “Scientific Method” Broken—or Did It Never Actually Exist in the First Place? https://solluckman.substack.com/p/is-the-scientific-method-brokenor

💥 Coding Loops inside the Simulacrum https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ddCPmjl3lzA&t=12s&ab_channel=CrowRising

💥 Exploring the Astonishing Mathematix & Calendrix of Archaix https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aCQkp6DJ60g&t=862s&ab_channel=CrowRising

💥 You Might NOT Be an Errant If … https://solluckman.substack.com/p/you-might-not-be-an-errant-if

🎤 Conversations on Sol Luckman Uncensored is sponsored by https://snooze2awaken.com, Resources for Lucidity. For additional mission-critical FREE CONTENT for the awakening, check out http://www.crowrising.com, https://t.me/solluckman & https://solluckman.substack.com.

❤️ Please comment, like, subscribe, share & consider additionally supporting this channel.

👉 Heal & Transform Your Life http://www.phoenixregenetics.org

👉 Potentiate Your DNA https://amzn.to/3vaUWyl (affiliate link)

👉 Donate bitcoin 14ptJHFnNTxRnm757CxAWFtXfggy8BpwHG

👉 Donate with PayPal https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=XRGGCMU8TBE2G

👉 Read Sol Luckman’s new ebook on manifestation https://solluckman.substack.com/p/playing-in-the-magic-how-to-manifest