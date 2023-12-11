Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
6x "GRAD" Salvo - Good luck to those on the receiving end
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
984 Subscribers
49 views
Published 13 hours ago

6x "GRAD" Salvo. Good luck to those on the receiving end.

Adding:

Busy Monday: EU Foreign Ministers will discuss Ukraine’s admission to the EU and a new package of sanctions against Russia today

AND:

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service is receiving information that the West is increasingly discussing the need to replace Zelensky, said the head of the service, Sergey Naryshkin.

Among the reasons cited are failures on the battlefield, boundless corruption and Zelensky’s loss of the ability to maneuver in the conflict with Russia in the interests of Washington.





Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket