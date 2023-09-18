Create New Account
EMERGENCY ALERT FROM DEBORAH TAVARES - PT. 2
The Missing Link
Deb Tavares is back for another exclusive 2-part interview, a dire warning for every man, woman and child in the Unites States which under banana Joe's USA, Inc. is on track to usher in a UN Agenda 2030 hell scape of depopulation, FEMA camps and Hunger Games style "smart" cities.

