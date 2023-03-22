https://gettr.com/post/p2c7gtj48ed
“这种生物制药业综合体故意拒绝所有形式的早期治疗，以助长恐惧、痛苦、住院和死亡……让世界做好接受大规模疫苗接种的准备。”
"This biopharmaceutical complex intentionally denied all forms of early treatment in order to promote fear, suffering, hospitalization and death ... to prepare the world to accept mass vaccination."
