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International Weather Wars - 4 April 2021 - SCOPEX CANCELLED ! and more..
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62 views • April 05, 2021
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/AWMnews
Featuring : Sweden / USA / Harvard / SCOPEX / SPICE / UK
SCOPEX Sweden - Cancelled - Summer 2021
https://www.reuters.com/article/climate-change-geoengineering-sweden/sweden-rejects-pioneering-solar-geoengineering-test-idUSL8N2LN6LC
SPICE - Norfolk - 2011
http://www2.eng.cam.ac.uk/~hemh1/SPICE/SPICE.htm
https://www.independent.co.uk/climate-change/news/high-hopes-for-norfolk-s-artificial-volcano-in-fight-against-climate-change-2354305.html
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/uk-researchers-to-test-artificial-volcano-for-geoengineering-the-climate/
http://www2.eng.cam.ac.uk/~hemh1/SPICE/SPICE_announcement_14_Sept_2012.pdf
SPICE - Norfolk - Cancelled - 2012
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2012/may/16/geoengineering-experiment-cancelled
SCOPEX / Gates / Harvard - USA - 2017
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2017/mar/24/us-scientists-launch-worlds-biggest-solar-geoengineering-study
UAE - International Rain Enhancement Forum (IREF)
https://www.urdupoint.com/en/middle-east/khalifa-university-researchers-share-knowledg-1199887.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FMqItf4sxNk
https://www.openaccessgovernment.org/advancing-the-science-of-rain-enhancement/106710/
Bear River Commission - Utah, USA - 1961 - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://bearrivercommission.org/docs/3rd%20Annual%20Report.pdf
Regulation of Geo Engineering - UN
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2019/mar/18/us-and-saudi-arabia-blocking-regulation-of-geoengineering-sources-say
Featuring : Sweden / USA / Harvard / SCOPEX / SPICE / UK
SCOPEX Sweden - Cancelled - Summer 2021
https://www.reuters.com/article/climate-change-geoengineering-sweden/sweden-rejects-pioneering-solar-geoengineering-test-idUSL8N2LN6LC
SPICE - Norfolk - 2011
http://www2.eng.cam.ac.uk/~hemh1/SPICE/SPICE.htm
https://www.independent.co.uk/climate-change/news/high-hopes-for-norfolk-s-artificial-volcano-in-fight-against-climate-change-2354305.html
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/uk-researchers-to-test-artificial-volcano-for-geoengineering-the-climate/
http://www2.eng.cam.ac.uk/~hemh1/SPICE/SPICE_announcement_14_Sept_2012.pdf
SPICE - Norfolk - Cancelled - 2012
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2012/may/16/geoengineering-experiment-cancelled
SCOPEX / Gates / Harvard - USA - 2017
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2017/mar/24/us-scientists-launch-worlds-biggest-solar-geoengineering-study
UAE - International Rain Enhancement Forum (IREF)
https://www.urdupoint.com/en/middle-east/khalifa-university-researchers-share-knowledg-1199887.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FMqItf4sxNk
https://www.openaccessgovernment.org/advancing-the-science-of-rain-enhancement/106710/
Bear River Commission - Utah, USA - 1961 - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://bearrivercommission.org/docs/3rd%20Annual%20Report.pdf
Regulation of Geo Engineering - UN
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2019/mar/18/us-and-saudi-arabia-blocking-regulation-of-geoengineering-sources-say
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