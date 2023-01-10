Silent War Ep. 6285: McCarthy-Ists, Brazil: Civil War, VaxSquitos

Buy 2 Get 1 Free Liposomal Vitamin C✅ https://redpillliving.com/OnSaleNow





In this episode of The Silent War:





ENORMOUS CROWD – TENS OF THOUSANDS of Brazilians Descend on Brasilia, Storm Congress – SHOTS FIRED.





Lula orders ‘federal intervention’ against rioters.





Brazilian Journalist Who Exposed Child Sex Abuse in Schools Targeted by Communist Lula Regime Describes His Persecution: “Over 800 Arrest Warrants Filed by Chief Justice Moraes”.





"Backdown" Bolsonaro Condemns Vandalism, 5 Shot and 1200 Arrested as Protesters Disarm Provocateurs and Hand Them Over to Police.





Six Journalists Arrested For Releasing Video Showing South Sudan President Wetting Himself.





Jim Jordan Will Chair “Weaponization of Government” Select Committee.





Biden Condemns Brazil Protests While Brazilian Army Steps in and Protects Protesters from Lula’s Police and Truckers Join in Protests.





First Increased Social Security Payments Arriving Wednesday – Average Recipient To Get An Extra $140.





Mother Of Ashli Babbitt Arrested For "Jaywalking" Near Capitol While Protesting.





FBI Agent Robert Cessario Who Destroyed Computer Evidence Against Trump-Supporting Lawmaker Gets 3 Years Probation – While GOP Lawmaker Rots in Prison for 18 Years.





New York Gun Control Law Unconstitutional: NY Supreme Court.





Communist Chinese Scientists Explore Using MOSQUITOS to Distribute VACCINES, Could Create Dangerous MUTANT Insects Instead.





Shills like Hannity Launched Full Frontal Assault on Rep. Lauren Boebert for Not Supporting Kevin McCarthy.





💵 Please support our sponsors:





If you wish to support our work by donating - Bitcoin Accepted.

✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/Donate





———————————————————————





FALL ASLEEP FAST - Stay Asleep Longer... Without Negative Side Effects.

✅ https://redpillliving.com/sleep





———————————————————————





For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news





———————————————————————





Follow on Truth Social

https://truthsocial.com/@REALDUSTINNEMOS





Also follow us at Gab

https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork





Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat





———————————————————————





💵 Please support our sponsors:





Protect yourself by buying gold;

Nemosnewsnetwork.com/gold





Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.





If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!





✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors





Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.





"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."





———————————————————————





Other Links





Learn the Hidden History of Man, Myth, & Mystery Babylon. Learn His Story, as we take you on a guided tour of the greatest conspiracies of all time, and how they all connect together! From Adam & Eve to Fauci the Freemason, and the New World Order. Learn your history, where you fit in creation, and your purpose. Find the Deep States deepest secrets, and prepare to unlearn everything you thought you knew.





https:// TheSerapeum.com/hisstory





https://TheSerapeum.com - Your Archive of The Hidden History of Mankind, and The Mystery Babylon Religion of The Deep State.



