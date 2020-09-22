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President Trump thanks OANN, slams dishonest media at N.C. rally
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16 views • September 22, 2020
Recent polls show a tight race in North Carolina between President Trump and his Democrat opponent Joe Biden. Judging by the crowds at the President’s latest rally, however, it appears that voters in the Tar Heel State are seeking another four years. OAN White House Correspondent Jenn Pellegrino has more.
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