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Facts about taxation
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36 views • October 22, 2020
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The deadline for American's to forfeit a percentage of their income to the United States government under the threat of force is April 17th, 2018 - Tax Day! Stefan Molyneux discusses the nature of taxation, the vast amount of funds stolen annually by the U.S. government and the unspoken reality of the system most people accept as a given.
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https://thetrendletter.com/2017/07/31/total-us-debt-1-05-million-per-taxpayer/
https://thedailycoin.org/2017/10/24/kotlikoff-america-worse-financial-shape-russia-china/
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2018/03/29/treasury-admits-it-lost-1-2-trillion-in-2017/
https://www.forbes.com/sites/johnmauldin/2017/10/10/your-pension-is-a-lie-theres-210-trillion-of-liabilities-our-
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4061/facts-about-taxation-
▶️ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4061-taxation
The deadline for American's to forfeit a percentage of their income to the United States government under the threat of force is April 17th, 2018 - Tax Day! Stefan Molyneux discusses the nature of taxation, the vast amount of funds stolen annually by the U.S. government and the unspoken reality of the system most people accept as a given.
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
? Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
? Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
? Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
? Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
? Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
? Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
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Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
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▶️ UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
https://thetrendletter.com/2017/07/31/total-us-debt-1-05-million-per-taxpayer/
https://thedailycoin.org/2017/10/24/kotlikoff-america-worse-financial-shape-russia-china/
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2018/03/29/treasury-admits-it-lost-1-2-trillion-in-2017/
https://www.forbes.com/sites/johnmauldin/2017/10/10/your-pension-is-a-lie-theres-210-trillion-of-liabilities-our-
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