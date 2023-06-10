Who would not support additional financial scrutiny of bureaucrats and appointees who hold top positions in the DoJ, the FBI, the Justice Department, and other departments?

https://gettr.com/post/p2j9kfu6199
0608 Nicole on Outside the Beltway
Who would not support additional financial scrutiny of bureaucrats and appointees who hold top positions in the U.S. Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Justice Department, and other departments? Who would oppose Santos' bill?
谁会不支持对那些在美国司法部、联邦调查局（FBI）、司法部门和其他部门中担任高层职位的官僚和委任人员进行额外的财务审查呢？谁会反对桑托斯的法案呢？
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
#NFSCSpeaks
@jfradioshow @RealAmVoice
@mosenglish @moschinese
