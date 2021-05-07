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Walter Scott Shooting, Officer Michael Slager Charged | True News
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Officer Michael Slager pulled over Walter Scott in a routine South Carolina traffic stop - and the events which followed left Walter Scott dead and Officer Slager charged with murder and stripped of his badge.
An incredibly shocking video was recorded by a witness, showing a struggle between the two men - ultimately ending with Officer Slager firing eight shots into Walter Scott's back.
What has been the reaction to this situation? What facts do we know? Is this another Trayvon Martin or Michael Brown situation? Stefan Molyneux looks at the facts as they are known and shares an important message about this terrible situation.
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Sources
Michael Slager Walter Scott Shooting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=glsGDw8f6ns
Taser and Cartridge
https://www.youtube.com/watch?t=11&;v=5em7GcDTg8U
Officer Michael Slager Audio Only
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5v4ZF-KoKDc
http://thefreethoughtproject.com/police-kill-citizens-70-times-rate-first-world-nations/
http://www.cnn.com/2015/04/08/us/south-carolina-michael-slager/
http://www.nytimes.com/video/us/100000003615939/video-shows-fatal-police-shooting.html
http://caselaw.lp.findlaw.com/scripts/getcase.pl?court=US&;vol=471&invol=1
http://caselaw.lp.findlaw.com/scripts/getcase.pl?court=US&;vol=490&invol=386
http://gotnews.com/breaking-walterscott-called-for-violence-against-george-zimmerman/
http://www.scribd.com/doc/261425665
http://www.scribd.com/doc/261425980
http://www.nbcnews.com/news/latino/feidin-santana-who-recorded-man-shot-police-officer-speaks-out-n338171
http://hosted.ap.org/dynamic/stories/U/US_POLICE_OFFICER_FATAL_SHOOTING_THE_LATEST
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3032646/First-picture-tail-lights-Mercedes-driven-Walter-Scott-shot-dead-South-Carolina-cop-shows-NOT-broken-brother-believes-victim-stopped-racial-profiling.html#ixzz3Wvu6WG2u
http://news.yahoo.com/gap-remains-video-record-fatal-sc-police-shooting-094732182.html
http://theconservativetreehouse.com/2015/04/13/south-carolina-law-enforcement-division-sled-leaking-walter-scott-shooting-evidence-to-media/
http://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2015/apr/12/walter-scott-shooting-officer-michael-slager-audio-recording
https://life.indiegogo.com/fundraisers/1220154
http://www.courthousenews.com/2015/04/10/attorney-seeks-documents-to-defend-cop-from-murder-charge.htm
http://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2015/apr/10/michael-slager-police-officer-shot-walter-scott
https://vid.me/B54T
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
An incredibly shocking video was recorded by a witness, showing a struggle between the two men - ultimately ending with Officer Slager firing eight shots into Walter Scott's back.
What has been the reaction to this situation? What facts do we know? Is this another Trayvon Martin or Michael Brown situation? Stefan Molyneux looks at the facts as they are known and shares an important message about this terrible situation.
SUBSCRIBE TO STEFAN ---► http://www.youtube.com/freedomainradio?sub_confirmation=1
SUBSCRIBE TO FREEDOMAIN ---► http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFHyoiRW5Ya5HJc9laaoUfA?sub_confirmation=1
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Sources
Michael Slager Walter Scott Shooting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=glsGDw8f6ns
Taser and Cartridge
https://www.youtube.com/watch?t=11&;v=5em7GcDTg8U
Officer Michael Slager Audio Only
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5v4ZF-KoKDc
http://thefreethoughtproject.com/police-kill-citizens-70-times-rate-first-world-nations/
http://www.cnn.com/2015/04/08/us/south-carolina-michael-slager/
http://www.nytimes.com/video/us/100000003615939/video-shows-fatal-police-shooting.html
http://caselaw.lp.findlaw.com/scripts/getcase.pl?court=US&;vol=471&invol=1
http://caselaw.lp.findlaw.com/scripts/getcase.pl?court=US&;vol=490&invol=386
http://gotnews.com/breaking-walterscott-called-for-violence-against-george-zimmerman/
http://www.scribd.com/doc/261425665
http://www.scribd.com/doc/261425980
http://www.nbcnews.com/news/latino/feidin-santana-who-recorded-man-shot-police-officer-speaks-out-n338171
http://hosted.ap.org/dynamic/stories/U/US_POLICE_OFFICER_FATAL_SHOOTING_THE_LATEST
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3032646/First-picture-tail-lights-Mercedes-driven-Walter-Scott-shot-dead-South-Carolina-cop-shows-NOT-broken-brother-believes-victim-stopped-racial-profiling.html#ixzz3Wvu6WG2u
http://news.yahoo.com/gap-remains-video-record-fatal-sc-police-shooting-094732182.html
http://theconservativetreehouse.com/2015/04/13/south-carolina-law-enforcement-division-sled-leaking-walter-scott-shooting-evidence-to-media/
http://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2015/apr/12/walter-scott-shooting-officer-michael-slager-audio-recording
https://life.indiegogo.com/fundraisers/1220154
http://www.courthousenews.com/2015/04/10/attorney-seeks-documents-to-defend-cop-from-murder-charge.htm
http://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2015/apr/10/michael-slager-police-officer-shot-walter-scott
https://vid.me/B54T
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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