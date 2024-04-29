Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla: People Profiting From Vaccine Conspiracy Theories Are Criminal

"People that want make money, some of them, by playing with the emotions of these people are creating whole conspiracy theory and they are trying to basically to benefit and profit from this fear of the people. And this is who are the criminals. "
Source @Real World News
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.