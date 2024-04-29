Create New Account
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla: People Profiting From Vaccine Conspiracy Theories Are Criminal
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

"People that want make money, some of them, by playing with the emotions of these people are creating whole conspiracy theory and they are trying to basically to benefit and profit from this fear of the people. And this is who are the criminals. "

Source @Real World News

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/


Keywords
projectionsatanic inversionalbert bourlapfizer ceo

