17 Serbs Detained by So-Called “Kosovo Police” Over Alleged Clothing Violations

The so-called Kosovo police have reported the detention of 17 Serbs at various so-called “police stations” for questioning.

They are accused of “provocation” and wearing clothing with allegedly provocative content, deemed to be in violation of the region’s imposed “laws.”

- One individual remains in custody

- Another faces misdemeanor charges

- Four were released immediately after questioning

- Eleven others are still under investigation

Adding:

Delegations from the DPR, Kazakhstan, China, and India are participating in the "Ysyakh Tuymaady" festival in Yakutsk. The two-day event may attract at least 240,000 people.

This year's celebration is dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the Year of the Defender of the Fatherland in Russia, and the Year of the Defender of the Homeland in Yakutia.