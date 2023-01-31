GOD'S BULLDOZER IS PREPARING THE WAY OF THE LORD LUKE 3:1-38

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Luke 3:1-38. The crowds were asking how they could satisfy God’s demand for ‘fruit’. Ordinary people must stop being selfish. They must care for the needs of other people. John did not tell the hated tax-collectors that they must not work for the Romans. Instead, they must not use their work to cheat people. They must be honest. Soldiers must not use their authority to make money for themselves. They must not frighten people with physical attacks. They must not make people pay money to avoid trouble about some crime. The soldiers had been accusing people of crimes that they had not done.

