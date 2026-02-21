Why are Modern Women Having MELTDOWNS Over Men(Passport Bros) leaving the country to find a decent partner? 🎥🍿



01:24 The sad reality of Western Women is that their less valuable to men with all of these college degree's than women from developing nations despite having all these degree's.



1:48 Women who realized why they are still single.



6:30 You provide me no companionship, yet you rob me of solitude. 🐸



14:26 Once a Nice guy get his passport, he's gone forever.



14:50 Modern women in the west would rather spend their time shaming men than trying to become more viable for marriage.



15:13 Passport Bro's are simply getting a better ROI - Return on Investment. Investing in a NON-WESTERN WOMEN. 💊



15:47 American Women in Colombia pretends to be Brazilian to catfish passport bro's to get free drinks and food. 🐈



16:25 Why are Western women who think Passport bro's are broke and losers, chasing passport bro's (men) across the world to get with them? 🐈‍⬛



16:38 Chasing men who fled the country to get away from these feminist women in America.



16:55 Ladies, Ladies, Ladies.. Probably Too Late For Alot Of You Women.. 💊



17:47 A good man is a man who comes home every night, it's a man who listens and communicates to you, it's the man who doesn't cheat, It's the man who pays bills and shows up for the children and fixes things where he can. That's a Damn Good Man and the same you that YOU want to be LOVED, He wants to be loved to! 💊💊💊



18:03 Stop trying to ask them to jump through hoops and putting in energy you wouldn't even reciprocate. 💯



18:15 If you got a good man start pouring into him and stop dangling greener pastures in front of his face. 🙌



18:20 BECAUSE IF YOU HAD IT LIKE THAT, YOU WOULD HAVE IT LIKE THAT! FEEL ME! 💯🔥



22:20 Dating in America Vs Dating in Colombia



23:25 She doesn't speak English but she's more interested in what he has to say than most American women would, American women would be scrolling on social media during the date.



