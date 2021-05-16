© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What Do You Do when The Mark Comes?
Follow
1
Share
Report
92 views • May 16, 2021
The Mark of the Beast prophecy (Revelation 13) says that "all" people will accept this Mark, which is mandatory to buy and sell during the last days before the return of Jesus. But surely Christians will not take the Mark of the Beast, right? Well, don't be so sure. As you will learn in this video, the churches today are actually preparing people to ACCEPT the Mark, rather than reject it. Don't fall for this deception in the churches!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.