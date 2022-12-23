The FBI Paid Twitter MILLIONS to Censor You?!
JP Reacts
Dec 23, 2022
Get the Shirt I'm Wearing Here - https://bit.ly/3hYylBq See my LIVE Comedy Shows - https://awakenwithjp.com/pages/tour Take a stand against censorship. Join my Awakened Warriors Email List - https://awakenwithjp.com/joinme In this video I react the newest batch of the Twitter files that proves that the FBI was paying Twitter directly to censor you! Listen and Subscribe to my Podcast here: https://apple.co/3fFTbPC Connect with me at: http://www.facebook.com/AwakenWithJP http://www.Instagram.com/AwakenWithJP http://www.twitter.com/AwakenWithJP https://mewe.com/p/awakenwithjp https://parler.com/profile/AwakenWithJP http://www.AwakenWithJP.com https://rumble.com/AwakenWithJP
