Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
HHR | How RFK Jr. and Donald Trump could DEFEAT the deep state together
channel image
GalacticStorm
2082 Subscribers
Shop now
79 views
Published 19 hours ago

Here is Mike Adams take on how a PDJT & RFKJ ticket might look. There certainly are a lot of folk talking about this idea! Mike has his own thoughts.... (note: sharing does not imply endorsement) 


How RFK Jr. and Donald Trump could DEFEAT the deep state together


For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport

Keywords
mike adamspresidenthealth ranger reportrobert f kennedy jrdonald j trumpagenda 47

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket