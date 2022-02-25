Watch! Dr. Fuellmich: COVID Crisis Doesn’t Work Anymore. The Next Scare Tactic Is War.

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(Feb 23, 2022) Maria Zeee recorded this warning by Dr. Reiner Fuellmich right before the full scale war between Russia and Ukraine actually broke out.
Zeee Media: https://zeeemedia.com/
Full Interview: Maria Zeee: https://rumble.com/vvmmrc-dr.-reiner-fuellmich-update-on-grand-jury-nuremberg-2.0.html