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THE ROOT OF ALL EVIL IS THE LOVE OF MONEY
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22 views • April 18, 2022
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10 For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.
10 For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.
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