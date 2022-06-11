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Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry - 11:15, June 11, 2022 - English, Full Text.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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100 views • June 11, 2022

Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry


▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.


💥High-precision air-based missiles near Andreevka, Kharkov Region, have destroyed a foreign mercenaries' deployment site.


▫️In addition, over the past day, high-precision air-based missiles have hit 9 areas where AFU manpower and military equipment concentration, 5 firing positions of multiple-launch rocket systems near Maloryazantsevo, Volcheyarovka, Podgornoe, Malaya Illinovka and Lisichansk in Lugansk People's Republic and also destroyed 1 Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system near Minkovka in Donetsk People's Republic.


✈️💥Operational-tactical and army aviation have hit 48 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration.


▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination of more than 170 nationalists, 5 tanks, 6 field artillery guns, 8 special vehicles and 1 ammunition depot near Krasnopol'e, Donetsk People's Republic.


💥Russian air defence means have shot down 2 MiG-29 aircraft near Snegirevka, Nikolaev Region, and 1 Su-25 aircraft near Alexandrovka, Kharkov Region, over the past 24 hours.


▫️Also 12 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down near Illichevka, Chkalovskoe, Krasnoe, Malye Prokhody, Zavody, Brazhkovka, Vernopolye, Ovodmytrovskaya, Hrushevakha in Kharkov Region, Vasilevka, Stakhanov, Teplogorsk in Lugansk People's Republic.


▫️In addition, 3 rockets of Ukrainian Uragan multiple-launch rocket system have been intercepted near Dolgenkoe, Sukhaya Kamenka and Malaya Kamyshevakha in Kharkov Region.


💥Missile troops and artillery have hit 231 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration, 13 command posts and 42 firing positions of artillery and mortar units.


▫️The attacks have resulted in the destruction of more than 300 nationalists, 11 armoured vehicles, 2 Grad multiple rocket launchers, 10 field artillery mounts, 9 special vehicles, and 9 storage facilities for missile and artillery weapons, ammunition and fuel.


📊In total, 198 Ukrainian airplanes and 130 helicopters, 1,180 unmanned aerial vehicles, 337 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,503 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 506 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,859 field artillery and mortars, as well as 3,545 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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