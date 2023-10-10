Hamas' Barbaric Attack on Israel, HundredsDead, Hostages Taken - What Next?

MAILBAG SHOW 10.10.2023
ISRAEL STRIKES BACK AFTER MASSIVE PALESTINIAN ATTACK
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/oct/07/israel-strikes-back-after-massive-palestinian-attack
WHAT WENT WRONG?
https://apnews.com/article/israel-hamas-gaza-attack-intel-a5287a18773232f26ca171233be01721
EGYPTIAN GENERAL INTELLIGENCE DIRECTOR SUPPOSEDLY WARNED NETANYAHU
https://www.ynetnews.com/article/hyjgqqz11a
HAMAS THANKS IRAN FOR ALL THE WEAPONS
https://www.independentsentinel.com/hamas-thanks-iran-for-all-the-weapons-missiles-and-tanks/
HAMAS ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO BEGIN EXECUTING HOSTAGES
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12611665/Hamas-announces-begin-EXECUTE-hostages-post-video-evidence-online-Israeli-airstrike-Prime-Minister-Benjamin-Netanyahu-orders-Israels-Defence-Forces-besiege-Gaza.html
MASS ARMING OFCIVILIAN EMERGENCY SERVICES
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/news/378234?utm_source=email&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=share
IRAQI FORCES WARN U.S. IT WILL BECOME TARGET IF IT MEDDLES
https://en.irna.ir/news/85252355/Iraqi-forces-warn-US-will-become-legitimate-target-if-it-meddles
WAYNE ROOT: IF YOU THINK WHAT JUST HAPPENED...
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/10/wayne-root-if-you-think-what-just-happened/
