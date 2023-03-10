https://gettr.com/post/p2aoiebaddc
【NFSC @CPAC 】03/04/2023 Donna Jackson, the director of Membership Development for the National Center for Public Policy Research Project 21: The United States should not rely on CCP for unreliable energy. It is not only a domestic problem creating unaffordable energy for regular Americans. But a national security issue. We need to hold Washington accountable, and we need to weed out those individuals that are involved in this.
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/04/2023 美国国家公共政策研究中心21号项目的开发主任唐纳·杰克逊：美国不应依赖中共国获取不可靠的能源，不仅是高昂的能源价格使普通美国民众无法承担的问题，这更关乎国家安全问题。我们应该追究华盛顿政客的责任，并要揪出参与其中的涉事人员。
