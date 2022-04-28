Miles Guo: Duowei News, which has been run by the CCP for more than 20 years, made a huge mistake and was therefore forced to be shut down

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4/27/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Duowei News, which has been run by the CCP for more than 20 years, made a huge mistake and was therefore forced to be shut down. Yu Pun-hoi of Duowei News, Weijian Shan of PAG, and Bruno Wu conspired to produce false evidence in court, committing criminal fraud and contempt of court