"Paper Green" Music Video with Lyrics
THVTV
Published a day ago |

Find the NEW ALBUM , True Passion, on Spotify, Apple Music and every major music streaming platform. Search "THV True Passion" on your favorite music streaming platform or use the LINKS below.


www.thv-tv.com/music FacebookPage- www.facebook.com/Music.THV

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2Drj4W6lNbebytktGvsl8e

Apple: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/thv/1555511107

Itunes: http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1644956073?ls=1&app=itunes

YouTube: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXjGJs8utz74dpaa80XLf0MBJhY8uYkOP

Rocki: https://rocki.com/artist/157343343

Pandora: https://pandora.app.link/MZEONYBb9tb

*images/video clips stock via pexels.com

