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Marjorie Taylor Greene on The View: "Israel is committing Genocide" in Gaza."
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Marjorie Taylor Greene on The View: "Israel is committing Genocide" in Gaza."

"Let me tell you the future of this country: Americans are sick and tired of funding Israel's genocidal wars."

"I don't support the government of Israel. I support people. And I support Americans. And I support our tax dollars being used for our purposes."

"AIPAC took out one of my good friends, Thomas Massie, OK? And Thomas Massie worked for his district."

"AIPAC also worked against me."

"Thomas Massie lost because Miriam Adelson put in [Ed Gallrein]"

"It's unfortunate that rich donors that put Israel first are playing in American politics."

Source @Real World News

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