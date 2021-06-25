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Project Pelican Is A Trojan Horse To Set Up Nukes Around The Country - Enabled By Obama & Clinton
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106 views • June 25, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Ever hear of Project Pelican - https://steemit.com/informationwar/@richq11/project-pelican-america-s-nuclear-trojan-horse
More in depth look at Project Pelican - https://theamericanreport.org/2018/03/23/former-dhs-nyc-chief-gulftainer-port-canaveral-secret-project-pelican-deal-worse-than-iran-contra-and-whitewater-combined-gulftainer-connects-to-jonathan-winer-gulftainer-taking/
Project Pelican video - https://www.greatnewsreport.com/igp5-00193-shipping-container-nukes/?ref=15359
Predictive Programming: Amazon TV Series Had Scientists Create Sterilization Bio-Weapon Hidden In Vaccine - https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60d22f93c1aa121fe1b1d90c
McAfee posts a Q on instagram after he suicided himself - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/letter-q-posted-john-mcafees-instagram-account-hours-death/
Potatohead issues threats to all gun owners - https://trendingpolitics.com/must-see-twitter-explodes-with-reaction-after-biden-threatens-american-gun-owners/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN
Americans scramble to get their f-15 - https://babylonbee.com/news/nation-starts-stocking-up-on-f-15s-after-biden-says-youll-need-them-to-overthrow-the-government
Potatohead says he will find you, except his own son - https://trendingpolitics.com/well-find-you-joe-biden-accidentally-threatens-to-hunt-down-his-own-son-for-allegedly-falsifying-gun-record-crugg/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN
Oops, California has a voter count problem - https://californiaglobe.com/section-2/bombshell-california-has-1-8m-more-registered-voters-than-it-should/
NPR going after Newsom is telling - https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1407766306368065541.html
Guess who owns the big 4 meat companies - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-meat-mafia/
Yea, but the same people own Mastercard - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mastercard-goes-transgender-woke/
Same thing with the make a wish foundation - https://twitter.com/Pelham_3/status/1407960885159596035
National Guard runs grid down exercises - https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/41243/the-national-guard-just-simulated-a-cyberattack-that-brought-down-utilities-nationwide
More Bitcoin shenanigans - https://nypost.com/2021/06/24/brothers-disappear-with-3-6b-in-bitcoin-in-alleged-heist/
Tyranny ramps up in canada - https://twitter.com/Safety_Canada/status/1407084689496678400
Meanwhile Norway says vaxx worse than covid - https://greatgameindia.com/norway-risk-dying-astrazeneca-covishield/
Trump goes to taco bell - https://twitter.com/Shawn_Farash/status/1406627179471978499
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1408207509240832004
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Ever hear of Project Pelican - https://steemit.com/informationwar/@richq11/project-pelican-america-s-nuclear-trojan-horse
More in depth look at Project Pelican - https://theamericanreport.org/2018/03/23/former-dhs-nyc-chief-gulftainer-port-canaveral-secret-project-pelican-deal-worse-than-iran-contra-and-whitewater-combined-gulftainer-connects-to-jonathan-winer-gulftainer-taking/
Project Pelican video - https://www.greatnewsreport.com/igp5-00193-shipping-container-nukes/?ref=15359
Predictive Programming: Amazon TV Series Had Scientists Create Sterilization Bio-Weapon Hidden In Vaccine - https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60d22f93c1aa121fe1b1d90c
McAfee posts a Q on instagram after he suicided himself - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/letter-q-posted-john-mcafees-instagram-account-hours-death/
Potatohead issues threats to all gun owners - https://trendingpolitics.com/must-see-twitter-explodes-with-reaction-after-biden-threatens-american-gun-owners/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN
Americans scramble to get their f-15 - https://babylonbee.com/news/nation-starts-stocking-up-on-f-15s-after-biden-says-youll-need-them-to-overthrow-the-government
Potatohead says he will find you, except his own son - https://trendingpolitics.com/well-find-you-joe-biden-accidentally-threatens-to-hunt-down-his-own-son-for-allegedly-falsifying-gun-record-crugg/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN
Oops, California has a voter count problem - https://californiaglobe.com/section-2/bombshell-california-has-1-8m-more-registered-voters-than-it-should/
NPR going after Newsom is telling - https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1407766306368065541.html
Guess who owns the big 4 meat companies - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-meat-mafia/
Yea, but the same people own Mastercard - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mastercard-goes-transgender-woke/
Same thing with the make a wish foundation - https://twitter.com/Pelham_3/status/1407960885159596035
National Guard runs grid down exercises - https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/41243/the-national-guard-just-simulated-a-cyberattack-that-brought-down-utilities-nationwide
More Bitcoin shenanigans - https://nypost.com/2021/06/24/brothers-disappear-with-3-6b-in-bitcoin-in-alleged-heist/
Tyranny ramps up in canada - https://twitter.com/Safety_Canada/status/1407084689496678400
Meanwhile Norway says vaxx worse than covid - https://greatgameindia.com/norway-risk-dying-astrazeneca-covishield/
Trump goes to taco bell - https://twitter.com/Shawn_Farash/status/1406627179471978499
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1408207509240832004
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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