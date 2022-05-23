'Imagine The Compliance': Pfizer CEO Pitched Davos Elites On WiFi Microchip Pills

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"It is a, basically biological chip that is in the tablet. And once we take the tablet and dissolves into the stomach, sends a signal that you took the table. So imagine the applications of that - the compliance. The insurance companies know that the medicines patients should take, they take them.
Reactions to Bourla's dystopian pitch were about what one would expect - though Pfizer's defenders chimed in claiming it could be used in "specific" conditions such as 'schizophrenia and cancers' to assure compliance.
Source : https://www.zerohedge.com/political/imagine-compliance-pfizer-ceo-pitches-davos-elites-wifi-microchip-pills