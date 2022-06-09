Doctors ‘baffled’ by sudden uptick in “Sudden Adult Death Syndrome” despite Government data proving COVID Vaccine is to blame

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Doctors ‘baffled’ by sudden uptick in “Sudden Adult Death Syndrome” despite Government data proving COVID Vaccine is to blameDoctors Are 'Baffled' By the Increase in Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS)
https://rumble.com/v17sprr-doctors-are-baffled-by-the-increase-in-sudden-adult-death-syndrome-sads.html