7 Deadly Sins (part 3 Gluttony) - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep. 71

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy





Jan 19, 2023

We often associate the sin of gluttony with overuse of food and drink, but it often applies to other activities as well. In this episode, Fr. Chris Alar, MIC discusses the many ways in which the sin can manifest in our lives and how we can combat it.





In addition, the Most Rev. Salvatore Cordileone, Archbishop of San Francisco, joins Fr. Chris to discuss the Pro-Life movement and the need to recapture an appreciation of all that is sacred.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of Divine Mercy on our new show Living Divine Mercy airing every Wednesday at 6:30pm EST on EWTN. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 71: 7 Deadly Sins - Gluttony vs Temperance.





