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"IQ is largely a pseudoscientific swindle" by Nassim Nicholas Taleb - Rebutted!
Stefan Molyneux
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6 views • July 28, 2021
Nassim Nicholas Taleb swore at me on Twitter - then blocked me - and has also produced an article debunking the value of IQ as a valid metric for measuring intelligence.

Watch me as I go through the article and unpack all the errors, assumptions and just plain strangeness of Taleb's analysis.

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Background : “IQ” is a stale test meant to measure mental capacity but in fact mostly measures extreme unintelligence (learning difficulties), as well as, to a lesser extent, a form of intelligence, stripped of 2nd order effects. It is via negativa not via positiva. Designed for learning disabilities, it ends up selecting exam-takers, paper shufflers, obedient IYIs (intellectuals yet idiots), ill adapted for “real life”. The concept is poorly thought out mathematically (a severe flaw in correlation under fat tails, fails to properly deal with dimensionality, treats the mind as an instrument not a complex system), and seemed to be promoted by

racists/eugenists, people bent on showing that some populations have inferior mental abilities based on IQ test=intelligence; those have been upset with me for suddenly robbing them of a “scientific” tool, as evidenced by the bitter reactions to the initial post on twitter/smear campaigns by such mountebanks as Charles Murray. (Something observed by the great Karl Popper, psychologists have a tendency to pathologize people who bust them by tagging them with some type of disorder, or personality flaw such as “childish” , “narcissist”, “egomaniac”, or something similar).

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Source article: https://medium.com/incerto/iq-is-largely-a-pseudoscientific-swindle-f131c101ba39

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/iq-is-largely-a-pseudoscientific-swindle-by-nassim-nicholas-taleb-rebutted

Intelligence playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLMNj_r5bccUyYzJ5G1GgvfM59JEpDkteX
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