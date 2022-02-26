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Russia/Ukraine False Flag Propaganda Video
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141 views • February 26, 2022
As a Medic and FireFighter, I can tell you 100% this video was staged. Manikins used. I've seen both dead bodies and burnt bodies. Non of this is real. Your knees do not stay bent, your hips don't stay off the ground. Your body goes limp. About the burns, your clothes don't burn off with out burning the skin. All staged. Even the one fully dressed soldier covering his eyes from the sun. Apparently this video is from the Obama era. Either way, All FAKE
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