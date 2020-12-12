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What is A Covid-19 Case? (Good Question!) -- Dr. Sam Bailey from New Zealand
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66 views • December 12, 2020
Dr Sam starts from scratch and explains what is a Covid-19 case and unravels the web.
See the many reference links for this video here: https://youtu.be/g2aR2UInnug
Please support her channel ▶https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey
Follow her on BrandNew Tube (yes, it has even more stuff!) ▶https://brandnewtube.com/@Drsambailey
ABOUT HER: "I want to make it easier for people to fix common health problems. I work as a medical doctor in New Zealand."
See the many reference links for this video here: https://youtu.be/g2aR2UInnug
Please support her channel ▶https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey
Follow her on BrandNew Tube (yes, it has even more stuff!) ▶https://brandnewtube.com/@Drsambailey
ABOUT HER: "I want to make it easier for people to fix common health problems. I work as a medical doctor in New Zealand."
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