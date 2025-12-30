© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tony Blair caught on camera announcing that Britain's future "has got to be as a nation of global citizens, not just British citizens".
Who said so Tony? You and your unelected globalist string-pullers?
Tony Blair's Labour government was instrumental in kickstarting the rapid demographic shift of the UK's population by opening the floodgates to unprecedented mass immigration from 1997 onwards.
