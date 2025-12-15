Google Trends shows that the shooters name was searched in ISRAEL/IRAN/USA BEFORE the event??

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
UTL COMMENT:- I am uploading this as it's an interesting coincidence hey?
Does anyone also realise that the date is the same date as the staged 'Sandy Hook' - which was 14th December back in 2012....hmmmm...??
Mirrored - Understanding The Lies
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!