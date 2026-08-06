Decentralize.TV - Episode 134 – Aug 6, 2026 - Hakeem Anwar: Reclaim Tech Privacy with Local AI

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- Decentralization and Introduction of Guests (0:00)
- AI Data Center Ecology Report (1:06)
- Impact of Data Centers on Local Communities (3:21)
- Introduction of Above Phone Products (4:12)
- Challenges of AI Data Centers (9:36)
- Environmental Impact of Data Centers (17:19)
- Competitive Dynamics in AI Data Center Buildout (23:04)
- Local Community Response to Data Centers (28:23)
- Future of AI and Data Centers (59:53)
- Conclusion and Call to Action (64:52)
- Discussion on Data Centers and Natural Disasters (65:30)
- Preparation and Action for Data Center Issues (70:00)
- Collaboration and Technological Solutions (73:20)
- After Party Discussion and Future Plans (77:40)
- Promotion of Products and Services (85:16)