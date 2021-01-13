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Ask Seek and Knock - Stand Firm - Watchers Prophecy Spotlight
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32 views • January 13, 2021
For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places.
(Ephesians 6:12, ESV2011)
Join us as we discuss Standing Firm in our Faith in Yehovah our Father, and Yeshua, Yah's Son that is seated as His Right Hand. We are all called to Endure to the End.
“But he who shall have endured to the end shall be saved.
(Matthew 24:13, TS2009)
Thank You For Watching...
KMSR 1700AM takes donations at www.kmsr1700am.com and Holy Impact Ministries takes donations at www.holyimpactministries.com
Yah Bless You.
(Ephesians 6:12, ESV2011)
Join us as we discuss Standing Firm in our Faith in Yehovah our Father, and Yeshua, Yah's Son that is seated as His Right Hand. We are all called to Endure to the End.
“But he who shall have endured to the end shall be saved.
(Matthew 24:13, TS2009)
Thank You For Watching...
KMSR 1700AM takes donations at www.kmsr1700am.com and Holy Impact Ministries takes donations at www.holyimpactministries.com
Yah Bless You.
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