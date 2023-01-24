Creating More Efficient Cannabis Brands & Companies w/ Tilt Holdings

Tilt Holdings (OTCMKTS: TLLTF) is a combination of leading cannabis companies that deliver products and services to businesses operating in the cannabis industry.
Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 35 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America and the European Union.
Episode 1108 The #TalkingHedge chats with Gary Santo, CEO, TILT Holdings Inc....
https://youtu.be/MOcNiG3nZy0
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.