Creating More Efficient Cannabis Brands & Companies w/ Tilt Holdings

Tilt Holdings (OTCMKTS: TLLTF) is a combination of leading cannabis companies that deliver products and services to businesses operating in the cannabis industry.

Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 35 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America and the European Union.

Episode 1108 The #TalkingHedge chats with Gary Santo, CEO, TILT Holdings Inc....

https://youtu.be/MOcNiG3nZy0